Government shutdown live updates as missed paychecks, benefit lapses increase pressure for deal
What to know on Day 27 of the government shutdown:
- Democrats and Republicans continue to trade blame over the government shutdown, the second-longest funding lapse in history at 27 days, with the Senate set to return on Monday.
- The largest union representing federal government employees said that "it's time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today," increasing pressure on Democrats to back down. Federal employees missed their first full paycheck at the end of last week.
- Federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1, the Department of Agriculture said, warning that "the well has run dry" for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. More than 40 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits to help buy food.
- The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon but is not scheduled to vote on a House-passed measure to fund the government. The bill failed to advance for a 12th time last week.
Johnson: "Every Republican in Congress wants to stop this madness desperately"
House Speaker Mike Johnson warned of the toll that the government shutdown is beginning to take on Americans, saying that "every Republican in Congress wants to stop this madness desperately."
"Day 27 means it's almost been a full month since the Democrats shut down the government," Johnson said at his daily news conference at the Capitol. "And as we near the end of this month, the pain being felt by so many working people around this country is very real — and it gets worse with each passing day."
The Louisiana Republican said the families of military service members and air traffic controllers, among others, "are now at very real risk of missing the paycheck at the end of this month."
"The Trump administration has done everything possible to bend over backwards to try to find sources of funding within the federal government to be able to cover the bases, but it's getting more and more challenging with each day," he added.
Johnson said Republicans want to reopen the government, pointing to the repeated votes on a GOP-led funding measure. He said it's "a simple math problem," noting that the Republicans need Democrats to cross the aisle in support of the measure in the Senate.
Nonprofit leader says SNAP benefits shortfall is "a man-made disaster that could be easily avoided"
Gina Plata-Nino, interim director for SNAP at the Food Research & Action Center, urged Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Monday to utilize her authority to issue federal food aid "regardless of what's going on with the shutdown."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1, after the administration said it would not use contingency funds to maintain benefits. The USDA has said the funds are only for disaster situations and are not eligible to cover benefits. One in eight Americans depend on SNAP benefits, with 40 million Americans covered.
Plata-Nino, who leads the nonprofit focused on ending hunger, said on "CBS Mornings Plus" that the situation is "incredibly serious."
"The people relying on this benefit are our most vulnerable. For the most part they're making less than $1,000 a month," Plata-Niño said. "This means that they may not be able to pay their rent, they may not be able to pay childcare, they may not be able to have food on the table for their children when they come home. And this will set them back."
Plata-Niño said "these are individuals who are living paycheck to paycheck," including veterans, older adults and people with disabilities.
"This program's supposed to be supplemental, but for many people, this is their sole food budget," she said.
During the 2018-2019 government shutdown, which lasted 34 days, the administration was able to utilize appropriated funding to issue benefits ahead of time, Plata-Niño outlined. But the USDA said it won't release emergency funds to cover the benefits shortfall this time around.
Plata-Niño argued "the Nutrition Act is clear — the secretary has the authority, has the contingency fund that Congress gives her to be able to utilize it at such a time as this, which is the entitlement program so that benefits could be funded and not delayed."
"This is a man-made disaster that could be easily avoided," Plata-Niño said.
Senate to vote on judicial nominations on Monday
The Senate will work to approve two judicial nominations on Monday, with no plans to vote for a 13th time on advancing a House-passed measure to fund the government.
The chamber will reconvene at 3 p.m., according to Majority Whip John Barrasso's office. At 5:30 p.m., senators will vote on confirming two nominees.
Largest federal workers union calls on Congress to pass funding bill to end shutdown
The largest federal workers union in the U.S. called on Congress to bring an end to the government shutdown and reopen the government on Monday, urging lawmakers to pass a funding measure today.
"Both political parties have made their point, and still there is no clear end in sight," Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, wrote in a statement. The union represents 800,000 federal and D.C. government workers.
Kelley said that "it's time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today," outlining that lawmakers should vote for a funding measure that "allows continued debate on larger issues." Senate Democrats have repeatedly opposed a measure that would fund the government until Nov. 21 as they've sought an extension of health insurance tax credits.
The union president stressed that Congress must ensure back pay for federal employees and work on a bipartisan basis on "important policy matters like addressing rising costs and fixing the broken appropriations process."
"None of these steps favor one political side over another," Kelley said. "They favor the American people — who expect stability from their government and responsibility from their leaders."
Shutdown impact stretches from federal workers to air traffic control and food assistance
Nearly half a million federal workers missed their first full paycheck on Friday. Sarah Lamm is among them, continuing to go to work at a Social Security field office without pay 27 days into the shutdown.
"I'm the head of my household. I'm the sole income provider for my home. I'm a parent. I have two small children. I carry the load in that sense," Lamm told CBS News. "Not having an end in sight, I think adds to that anxiety and everything's very uncertain."
And this week, thousands more are expected to not be paid — including air traffic controllers.
A series of staffing shortages on Sunday prompted a temporary ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport, with additional delays reported in Newark, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that "controllers are wearing thin," pointing to more than 20 staffing triggers.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on its website that "the well has run dry," warning that no benefits will be issued on Nov. 1 under the food stamp program, known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which covers 40 million Americans.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says U.S. won't be able to pay military by Nov. 15
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that service members will miss paychecks by Nov. 15 if the government shutdown stretches on, despite the Trump administration's previous assurances that members of the military will be paid amid the funding lapse.
"I think we'll be able to pay them beginning in November, but by Nov. 15 our troops and service members who are willing to risk their lives aren't going to be able to get paid," Bessent said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."
Read more here.
Federal food aid will not go out starting Nov. 1, Trump administration says
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1, raising the stakes for families nationwide as the government shutdown drags on.
The new notice comes after the Trump administration said it would not tap roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP, flowing into November. That program helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries.
Read more here.