Epstein files live updates as DOJ releases huge new set of photos, documents with many mentions of Trump
What to know about the latest Epstein files release:
- The Justice Department early Tuesday morning released thousands of new documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files, including many that mention President Trump.
- The new release includes more than 11,000 files, totaling nearly 30,000 pages. The files feature more photos, court records, FBI and DOJ documents, emails, news clippings and videos. The latest batch can be accessed on the Justice Department's website here. CBS News is also maintaining a searchable database of all of the files here.
- One notable file includes a 2020 email from a prosecutor in New York, apparently to a colleague, saying that flight logs revealed that Mr. Trump flew on Epstein's private jet "many more times" than was previously known. Most other mentions of Mr. Trump's name in the new files appear to come from news articles emailed to and from DOJ employees.
- The department said in a post on X that some of the documents in the release contained "untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," an apparent reference to outside tips that investigators received.
- CBS News has a team of journalists examining the latest Epstein files release and is highlighting notable findings below.
Email from "A" at Balmoral asked Maxwell if she had "found me some new inappropriate friends"
The files contain an email from someone who signed off using the letter "A," and said they were with the royal family at Balmoral in Scotland.
The person asked Ghislaine Maxwell if she had found some "new inappropriate friends" for the writer to spend time and have "fun" with.
The message, dated Aug. 16, 2001, was sent from the email address abx17@dial.pipex.com. The sender used the handle "The Invisible Man."
The message reads: "I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family. Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day. The Girls are completely shattered and I will have to give them an early night today as it is getting tiring splitting them up all the time!
"How's LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall. Any ideas gratefully received!"
The email is signed: "See ya A."
Another file included Maxwell's response: "So sorry to dissapoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends. Will let you know about some church meetings on those dates."
Epstein was the only inmate at Metropolitan Correctional Center to die by hanging in a decade, records show
Jeffrey Epstein was the only inmate housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan who had died by hanging in a decade, figures from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York provided those records to the legal team of BOP correction officer Tova Noel in 2021. Noel and Michael Thomas were the two federal corrections officers on duty the night Epstein's body was discovered in his NYC cell on Aug. 10, 2019. They found him in his cell unresponsive. Noel told the responding supervisor that "Epstein hung himself," according to recently released records. His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City Medical Examiner.
The BOP records show Epstein was an inmate at MCC and died at a community hospital.
Three other inmates died by suicide during 2010-2020, the period for which the records were provided. Those deaths happened either at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, or they were previously housed at the Brooklyn detention facility.
Thomas and Noel agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement in 2021 for falsifying count records from the night of Epstein's death. The agreement included showing six months of good behavior and participating in community service.
White House refers to Justice Department statement
CBS News asked the White House for comment on the latest release of Epstein documents, including any response to the claim from a prosecutor that Mr. Trump traveled on Epstein's plane "many more times" than previously known or the Mar-a-Lago subpoena that was a part of Maxwell's case.
A White House official referred to the statement issued by the Justice Department earlier in the day.
Mr. Trump, who is at Mar-a-Lago, has no events on his public schedule today.
Documents show effort to fix camera system before Epstein's death, and recover footage after
Notes on a service request made two days before Epstein's death in a Manhattan jail show the staff's unsuccessful efforts to repair a digital video recorder surveillance unit that failed on July 29, 2019.
Epstein died on Aug. 10. The notes show a staffer at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan made calls to a service provider on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, seeking expertise on repairing the system.
After Epstein's death, a series of emails over the course of months show unsuccessful efforts by FBI personnel to recover data or images from the failed camera system.
No video of Epstein's tier on the night of his death was ever recovered.
Photos show expired Austrian passport with Epstein's photo and a different name
The latest files include images of an expired Austrian passport featuring a photo of Epstein with a different name. The name on the passport is Marius Robert Fortelni, with Saudi Arabia listed as his residence. (A man by the name Marius Fortelni is currently a real estate developer in Florida. CBS News left a message with his office on Tuesday morning.)
After Epstein's arrest in 2019, federal prosecutors revealed in court that authorities found an expired passport with his picture and a fake name during their search of his Manhattan mansion. Prosecutors said at the time that the Austrian passport, issued in the 1980s, listed a Saudi Arabian residence and featured a photo of Epstein under a different name.
Photos of the passport in Tuesday's release show stamps from France, Spain, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, among other countries:
The passport became an issue after Epstein's arrest, with prosecutors arguing it showed that he was a flight risk and should be detained pending trial. Epstein's attorneys tried to explain the document in a memo to the judge, saying Epstein acquired the passport in the 1980s "when hijackings were prevalent, in connection to Middle East travel." His lawyers wrote that the passport "was for personal protection in the event of travel to dangerous areas, only to be presented to potential kidna[p]pers, hijackers or terrorists should violent episodes occur."
Epstein's attorneys said the government had provided no evidence that he ever used the passport.
Tipster told FBI she was invited to party "for prostitutes" at Mar-a-Lago
The FBI received a tip in October 2020 that appears to be from an unidentified female who said she had information about a "Jeffrey Epstein party" in 2000. The person's information is redacted in the FBI's summary of the tip, which is included in the new files.
The woman alleged that someone named Ghislaine Lisa Villeneuve brought her to the party. Later, someone said that Donald Trump had invited everyone to Mar-A-Lago, according to the tipster. The tipster "told Villeneuve she wanted to go, but Villeneuve told [the tipster] it wasn't that kind of party, it was for prostitutes," the document says.
The tipster told the FBI she hadn't spoken to Villeneuve since 2002, according to the bureau document.
It's unclear whether the FBI considered the tip credible or did any further investigating. No one with Villeneuve's name appears to have been connected to Epstein in the past or accused of wrongdoing.
Prosecutors subpoenaed Mar-a-Lago for employment records in Maxwell case
The Mar-a-Lago club was subpoenaed to produce documents in the case of United States v. Ghislaine Maxwell on Nov. 29, 2021, according to a copy of the subpoena included in the new files.
The subpoena demanded "Any and all employment records relating to [redacted]."
It is not clear who appeared on the club's behalf.
Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
DOJ says some of the documents in latest release "contain untrue and sensationalist claims" about Trump
The Justice Department said in a post on X Tuesday morning that some of the documents in the latest release "contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."
"To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already," the DOJ said.
The Justice Department said it had released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Epstein and was releasing the documents "out of our commitment to the law and transparency," while citing its adherence to the required protections for survivors of Epstein's abuse.
Assistant U.S. attorney email: Trump flew on Epstein's plane "many more times" than previously known
Upon receiving more flight logs in 2020, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York emailed someone (likely a colleague) to say that Donald Trump flew on Epstein's plane "many more times" than was publicly known. The names of both the sender and the recipient are redacted.
"For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)," the email says.
The email says he is "listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Ghislaine Maxwell was also present."
The email also says Trump took at least one flight with Epstein and a 20-year-old, whose name is redacted, and two flights with "women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case."
"We've just finished reviewing the full records (more than 100 pages of very small script) and didn't want any of this to be a surprise down the road," the assistant U.S. attorney wrote.
The president has not been accused of wrongdoing. While he and Epstein ran in the same social circles in New York and Palm Beach from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, Mr. Trump has said the two had a falling out around 2004 and had not spoken in the years leading up to Epstein's 2019 death.
Latest release includes over 11,000 files, totaling nearly 30,000 pages
The Justice Department's newest release of files on Epstein appears to be its largest to date, with upwards of 11,000 files, many of which are multiple pages.
The release includes court records, emails, photos, news clippings, spreadsheets, audio and hundreds of video files.
President Trump is mentioned several times, though many of those instances are in news clippings that were shared among DOJ employees.
The data set also appears to include FBI documents, internal Justice Department communications, court subpoenas, other legal documents and records related to Epstein's 2019 death in federal custody, according to an initial review by CBS News.
Trump calls release of photos of Clinton and others in Epstein files "a terrible thing"
President Trump said Monday that last week's release of thousands of photos from the government's files on Jeffrey Epstein risked ensnaring "highly respected" people with no connection to the late sex offender's crimes.
Asked what he thought about the emergence of photos of former President Bill Clinton, Mr. Trump called it "terrible" and said he's "always gotten along" with the former president — and argued other people who appear in the photos could be unfairly tarred.
"I don't like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don't like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it's a terrible thing," the president told reporters. "I think Bill Clinton's a big boy, he can handle it. But you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago ... and they're highly respected bankers and lawyers and others."
The president said Epstein was "all over Palm Beach" and many people crossed paths with him.
Epstein was known for cultivating relationships with the rich and powerful, and he socialized with both Clinton and Mr. Trump at various points — though neither man has been accused of any wrongdoing.
Clinton spokesperson calls for "immediate release" of all documents in Epstein file mentioning the former president
A spokesperson for former President Bill Clinton on Monday pushed the Justice Department to release "any remaining records" in the Jeffrey Epstein files that mention Clinton or include a photo of him, arguing the former president has nothing to hide.
Several photos of Clinton emerged Friday in the government's initial release of files collected during its investigations into Epstein, including an image of Clinton sitting in a hot tub with an unidentified person. He has not been accused of wrongdoing.
Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña said Monday that Attorney General Pam Bondi should "immediately release" anything else it has on the former president, including photos, court records and internal Justice Department documents.
"[W]hat the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why," Ureña said. "But we do know this: We need no such protection."
It's not clear whether the Justice Department has any as-yet unreleased files that mention Clinton.
Clinton's representatives have acknowledged for years that he traveled with Epstein on multiple occasions, but say the former president had no knowledge of the late sex offender's crimes. On Friday, Ureña accused the government of trying to scapegoat Clinton.
Thousands of new documents from Epstein files released overnight
The Justice Department released a massive new trove of records on Jeffrey Epstein early Tuesday.
What Epstein files have already been released?
The initial batch of files came on Friday, Dec. 19, and consisted of five data sets.
The first data set was the largest of the batch. It included 3,158 photos of what appeared to be Epstein's properties in Manhattan and the Virgin Islands, apparently taken by investigators.
The second set included 574 photos of Epstein's travels and included some images of prominent figures. The third set included 67 PDF files, mostly inventories of photos found on CDs and DVDs and in scrapbooks. Many of those files included graphic material that was redacted.
The fourth batch of documents included 152 PDF files of call logs, phone records, handwritten notes and police files. The fifth group consisted of 120 images of hard drives, folders and boxes, apparently taken by investigators.
The final two batches of documents were released on Saturday, Dec. 20: the sixth data set featured 13 files of grand jury presentations and interview transcripts, and the seventh includes 17 more files from grand jury proceedings, court records and an internal Justice Department transcript of an interview with the U.S. attorney involved in an earlier federal investigation into Epstein in the mid-2000s.
Justice Department faces backlash over limited release of Epstein files so far
The Justice Department is facing continued backlash over its partial releases of the Epstein files, with lawmakers and survivors denouncing the limited scope of the disclosures.
A group of survivors called on Congress to hold hearings and take legal action to demand compliance with the law.
"It is alarming that the United States Department of Justice, the very agency tasked with upholding the law, has violated the law, both by withholding massive quantities of documents, and by failing to redact survivor identities," they said in a statement Monday.
The survivors said the government released "a fraction of the files," and said the material that was disclosed was "riddled with abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced a resolution Monday that would direct the upper chamber to "initiate legal actions" against the Justice Department to demand that it comply with the law. The New York Democrat is expected to force a vote on the measure when the Senate reconvenes in the new year.