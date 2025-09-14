Detroit Lions dominate Chicago Bears 52-21; Goff throws for 5 TDs
Jared Goff threw for 334 yards and matched a career high with five touchdown passes, including a career-high three scores to Amon-Ra St. Brown, to help the Detroit Lions bounce back with a 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The Lions (1-1) dropped the opener at Green Bay and responded as they have consistently under coach Dan Campbell, avoiding consecutive losses in the regular season over the last 2 1/2 years.
The Bears (0-2) turned the ball over twice in the first half, leading to a 28-14 deficit that was too large to overcome in coach Ben Johnson's return to the city where he became an offensive coordinator and one of the NFL's top coaching candidates.
Chicago also turned it over on downs in each half, had eight penalties and gave up four sacks.
The Lions were three points from matching a franchise record for points in a game, and the Bears were three points from tying the most they've allowed.
Chicago's Caleb Williams was 19 of 30 for 207 yards with two touchdowns to Rome Odunze, a 28-yard pass to answer Detroit's game-opening touchdown and a 6-yard throw to make it 21-14 late in the first half.
Williams, selected No. 1 overall last year when the NFL draft was in Detroit, also threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted and was taken out midway through the fourth quarter.
Goff, who completed 23 of 28 passes, also watched the final minutes from the sideline after helping last year's highest-scoring team get back on track.
With offensive coordinator John Morton calling plays, Goff got the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the running game and St. Brown and Jameson Williams through the air.
The Lions took advantage of a break late in the first half when 6 seconds were put on the clock after they appeared to run out of time, leading to Johnson waving his team off the field only to have them return for another snap.
Goff threw a 4-yard pass to St. Brown to give Detroit a 14-point lead just before halftime and connected with him for scores in the third and fourth quarter.
St. Brown finished with nine catches for 115 yards. Williams had two catches for 108 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Gibbs and Montgomery combined for 151 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Injuries
Bears: Starting DB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) was inactive. Starting LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and DB Jaylon Johnson (groin) left the game with injuries.
Lions: DE Marcus Davenport, who had the team's first sack this season in the third quarter, left the game with ankle and shoulder injuries. Backup TE Shane Zylstra (ankle) was hurt during the game.
Up next
Bears: Host Dallas on Sept. 21.
Lions: Play at Baltimore on Sept. 22.
Look below for a full recap of the game.
Lions beating Bears 52-21 after St. Brown's 3rd TD
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff for his third score of the game.
The Lions lead the Chicago Bears 52-21 with 7:58 left in the game.
A not-so-proud achievement for the Bears
The Bears have given up 50+ points for the first time since they did it in back-to-back weeks in 2014.
The fans, at least some of them, at Ford Field are chanting not nice things to Ben Johnson now, after greeting him with boos.
Swift scores 3-yard rushing touchdown for Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 11:45 left in the game.
The Bears trail the Detroit Lions 45-21.
Bears thoroughly outplayed by Lions in 3rd
The Bears didn't exactly come out of the locker room a spirited bunch.
Third quarter stats
Lions: 14 plays, 182 yards
Bears: 13 plays, 7 yards
At least Rome Odunze has his third career 100-yard receiving game (and 2 TDs).
Lions QB Goff throws 4th passing touchdown
The Detroit Lions are leading the Chicago Bears 45-14 following quarterback Jared Goff's fourth passing touchdown of the game. Amon-Ra St. Brown was on the receiving end of the 8-yard score.
There are just under 15 minutes left in the game.
Bears' injury woes
It looks like both Jaylon Johnson (groin) and TJ Edwards (hamstring) have re-aggravated injuries in this game.
Goff connects with Williams on long pass for Lions TD
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff with 6:22 left in the third quarter.
The Lions are beating the Chicago Bears 38-14.
Lions up 31-14 over Bears after field goal
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates kicked a 34-yard field goal with 10:39 in the third quarter.
Detroit leads the Chicago Bears 31-14.
Jaylon Johnson out for game
Jaylon Johnson has been ruled out for the rest of the game with his groin injury.
Bears faltering as first half ends
It was a brutal end to the first half for the Bears.
As the half ended, they were down 14 to the Lions, and they were not showing much signs of slowing the Lions down.
Detroit averaged 7.8 yards per play, and already had more yards at the half (274) than they did in all of Week 1 (246).
Lions score late 2nd quarter TD
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Lions lead the Chicago Bears 28-14 at halftime.
Second TD for Bears' Rome Odunze
The Bears' offense had some redemption as Caleb Williams passed to Rome Odunze for his second touchdown of the day — bringing the score to 21-14 Lions.
Odunze has had five catches for 82 yards, and this is his second career two-touchdown day. And it's not even halftime.
Contributing: Adam Harrington
Detroit takes 14-point lead after short passing TD
Detroit Lions Quarterback connected with tight end Brock Wright for an 8-yard touchdown with 4:48 left in the second quarter.
The Lions lead the Chicago Bears 21-7.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson leaves game
In his first game back after a groin injury kept him out all of training camp and the preseason, Jaylon Johnson is leaving the game.
He is now questionable to return with a groin injury.
An "ungood series" for the Bears' offense
Let's call that an ungood series for the Bears offense.
Multiple penalties on the offensive line put the Bears in a 2nd and 32 situation. Then after avoiding a sack, Williams threw his first interception of the season.
Rome Odunze almost fumbled the ball away too.
Bates misses 55-yard field goal for Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates missed a 55-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
The Chicago Bears take possession trailing the Lions 14-7 with 11:57 left in the half.
No luck for Caleb Williams
Brutal. Back-to-back quarterback sneaks by Caleb Williams on 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1 got nothing.
The Lions are in business now to take command of this game.
Bears RB Swift fumbles; Lions recover
The Detroit Lions took over on downs at their own 32-yard line with 38 seconds left in the first quarter after recovering a fumble by Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift.
Lions RB Montgomery scores touchdown
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 2:39 left in the first quarter to help put his team in front of the Chicago Bears 14-7.
Bears defense: Tough start for Tyrique Stevenson
It's been a tough start for Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in Detroit.
He got burned for a big play on the opening drive. He got beat again deep on the Lions' third drive, after an illegal contact penalty negated what could have been a drive-killing sack by Montez Sweat.
Touchdown Bears
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense have put up an impressive response, much to the chagrin of a boisterous crowd at Ford Field. Williams threw to a wide-open Rome Odunze for a touchdown.
Williams had a sharp 5/6 for 54 yards and a TD on the opening drive, and his only incompletion should've been caught by Kyle Monangai.
If you're looking for early signs of improvement under head coach Ben Johnson, look at the Bears' opening drive success.
Opening drive touchdowns:
- 2024: 0
- 2025: 2 (in 2 games)
Things not going Bears' way at start of game
A quick recap of how it's going for the Bears in Detroit so far:
- Ben Johnson was booed pregame.
- Cairo Santos' opening kickoff was out of bounds
- The Lions drove for a touchdown with absolute ease on the first drive
Lions jump out to quick 7-0 lead
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs capped of a quick drive early in the first quarter with a 6-yard rushing touchdown.
The Lions lead the Chicago Bears 7-0 with 12:13 left in the first.
Lions-Bears tickets averaging $532, report shows
Ford Field is expected to be loud and rambunctious for Detroit's home opener against the Bears.
According to Vivid Seats, the average cost of a ticket for Sunday's game is $532. Learn what fans think of the prices here.