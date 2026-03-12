Help us pick Chicago's best chicken wings
It's become an annual March Madness tradition at CBS Chicago, pitting our city's best eateries in direct competition in a foodie bracket challenge. We did pizza, we've done Italian beef, we've done Chicago dogs. This year, we're taking flight with wings.
That's right, in our pursuit of finding Chicago's chicken wings, we are now taking your nominations for the Chicago institution serving up the most delectable wings, and from there we'll set our brackets based entirely on your votes!
Nominate your best wings in the form below, and check back later this month when we unveil our brackets!