2024 Election results: Voters decide in Illinois primary races

The 2024 primary elections are here for Illinois, with voters casting their ballots in primary races for President, U.S. House seats, Cook County State's Attorney, Illinois General Assembly seats, and more on Tuesday. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., when results will begin coming in.
We'll be following results in several local races, including the Cook County State's attorney's office, two key Congressional races, and a ballot measure in Chicago that would raise taxes on high-end property sales.
Follow here for updates when the winners are called in key races, and for reaction from the various campaigns.
Polling place complaints drop steadily throughout the day
After nearly 500 equipment issue complaints in the first hour polls were open in Chicago, reported problems have been dropping off steadily, according to data from the city's election board.
Some of the complaints include an allegation of a voter touching a student at the polling place at Burroughs School, a complaint that a person claiming to be a Trump delegate wasn't on the ballot at the Smith Village polling place, and a complaint that an election judge at the Nettelhorst School polling place was handing out flyers urging voters to approve the Bring Chicago Home real estate transfer tax referendum.
Tuesday's vote may not be end of fight over Bring Chicago Home referendum
A big question on Tuesday's ballot asks Chicago voters to approve increasing the city's real estate transfer tax on the sale of million-dollar properties to raise tax revenue to help fight homelessness.
But, even if voters say yes, the vote might not be the end of the fight.
Harris and O'Neill Burke face off in race to replace Kim Foxx as Cook County State's Attorney
While the presidential nominations are all set, there is still a lot on the line in the 2024 primary elections in Illinois.
One of the more prominent races is the contest for the Democratic nomination in the race for Cook County State's Attorney, where the more progressive candidate, Clayton Harris III, is running on a platform of furthering much of Foxx's work while the more moderate candidate, Eileen O'Neill Burke, is saying it's time for change.
Voter turnout in Chicago lagging with two hours until polls close
Chicago continues to see sluggish turnout in Tuesday's primary elections. As of 5 p.m., a total of 287,621 ballots have been cast, including early voting, voting by mail, and Election Day voting.
That's good for 16.94% turnout, well behind the last presidential primary election in 2020, which saw a total turnout of 37.78%, and even further behind the 53.52% turnout in the 2016 primary.
A spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners has said "we're looking at a shockingly low turnout" this year.
Ballots Cast By Age Group:
17 -24: 8,987 ballots cast – 3.12%
25-34: 35,094 ballots cast – 12.20%
35-44: 38,530 ballots cast – 13.40%
45-54: 39,382 ballots cast – 13.69%
55-64: 55,811 ballots cast – 19.40%
65-74: 64,084 ballots cast – 22.28%
75+: 45,733 ballots cast – 15.90%
Ballots Cast Per Hour:
6:00am-7:00am: 3,043 ballots cast
7:00am-8:00am: 5,031 ballots cast
8:00am-9:00am: 9,196 ballots cast
9:00am-10:00am: 9,143 ballots cast
10:00am-11:00am: 9,974 ballots cast
11:00am-12:00pm: 11,505 ballots cast
12:00pm-1:00pm: 11,994 ballots cast
1:00pm-2:00pm: 12,393 ballots cast
2:00pm-3:00pm: 12,368 ballots cast
3:00pm-4:00pm 14,214 ballots cast
4:00pm-5:00pm: 19,242 ballots cast
(118,103 Election Day ballots cast so far)
Collins, Conyears-Ervin each hope for a win in 7th District
Political upstart Kina Collins has run twice for Congress against Rep. Danny Davis and has lost both times.
Most recently, she lost 46 percent to Davis' 52 percent in 2022 – the closest race Davis has faced in a primary.
Collins hopes her appeal as a new face to voters – specifically to younger voters – will help get her over the threshold of victory, and then lead to victory in November and head her to Washington.
Meanwhile, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin is in her second term in her current role. She hopes name recognition, her history as a working mom, and her status as what she calls a "money expert" will be enough to motivate voters to come out and go for her.
Conyears-Ervin also hopes voters will show up for her an ongoing ethics investigation that she used city dollars for her own private benefit.
Cameras were present as Collins and Conyears-Ervin each cast their own ballots Tuesday.
Davis has served 14 terms in Congress.
Rep. Danny Davis faces serious challenge
The Democratic primary race for Illinois 7th Congressional District is up for grabs – as longtime U.S. Rep. Danny Davis facing a serious challenge from several candidates.
Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and political upstart Kina Collins are among the challengers.
CBS 2 cameras snagged some video Tuesday morning as Davis arrived to cast his ballot on the city's West Side. He wore a "Green New Deal" hat, and stopped to shake some hands and even gave out a hug.
Davis has served 14 terms in The U.S. House going back to 1996.
Arab groups urge Illinois to protest Biden with "Gaza" write-in vote
Many people in the Chicago area were using their vote in Tuesday's primary election as a form of protest against the war in Gaza.
It's part of a nationwide movement reaching the city, as some voters protest President Joe Biden's refusal to call for a permanent ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas by writing in "Gaza" as their chosen presidential candidate on the Democratic primary ballot.
Cook County has the largest Palestinian-American population of any county in the country, with more than 18,000 people. Many of them and their allies said this is the latest way they're trying to get their message heard.
It's a protest against Biden's position on Israel's actions in Gaza – where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Two political veterans go head-to-head in Congressional primary
U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is hoping to return to Washington representing the 4th Congressional District, which spans from Chicago to the western suburbs, while Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez is trying to unseat him. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez will be covering the results from the Democratic primary.
Rep. Chuy Garcia accuses primary opponent, Ald. Raymond Lopez, of giving cash to election judges
U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia accused the campaign of his Democratic primary opponent, Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), of handing out money, coffee, and donuts to election judges.
Garcia's campaign said in a statement on Tuesday that poll watchers in the 15th Ward saw Lopez's campaign "providing judges with coffee, doughnuts, and envelopes containing cash and a special thank you not from the Alderman himself." In one instance, the Garcia campaign said, a Lopez campaign worker tried to hand an envelope to a poll watcher, believing they were a judge.
For his part, Lopez said on social media that Garcia's campaign filed a complaint against him regarding his providing donuts and coffee to election judges.
"I wish Chuy respected workers the way he says he does," Lopez said in a post on X. "He could have brought the conchas!"
In a longer statement, Lopez called the allegation "baseless" and said Garcia was trying to "smear" him. He said as the 15th Ward committeeman of the Cook County Democratic Party, providing election judges with food and beverages is a "longstanding tradition," citing a statement from the Board of Elections.
"Shockingly low turnout" so far in Chicago
Voter turnout so far in Chicago has been very low compared to past presidential elections.
"It sure looks like we're looking at a shockingly low turnout for Election Day," Chicago Board of Election Commissioners spokesman Max Bever said. "We're seeing a pretty sleepy turnout for Election Day."
Bever said turnout so far for the 2024 Illinois primaries has not only been far lower than past presidential cycles, but is even lower than past midterm elections, or even the municipal elections in 2023, when 35% of registered voters cast ballot in the first round of voting, and turnout was 38% during the April runoff elections.
As of 1 p.m., a total of 131,048 ballots had been cast, between Election Day voting, early voting, and vote by mail in Chicago, compared to a total of 190,088 votes cast just by early voting and vote by mail by two days before the 2020 presidential primary in Illinois, a drop of more than 30%.
Bever said election authorities hope for a boost in turnout during lunchtime, and between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., when many voters typically vote on their way home from work.
Voters lined up at Loop supersite
CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman spotted a long line of voters up and down the block outside of The Loop supersite early Tuesday afternoon.
The downtown supersite is located at 191 North Clark St. and is open until polls close at 7 p.m.
Over 207,000 ballots so far
As of noon, 207,339 total ballots have been cast, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
This brings the citywide turnout to about 12%.
The majority of voters are 65+ so far.
How to find your polling place
Getting ready to vote?
The Illinois Sate Board of Elections has a tool to find your polling place on its website. You'll need to enter your five-digit zip code, street number, and street name.
CBS News Chicago also has you covered if you need to know how to register to vote, how to vote, what's on the ballot, what to bring to vote and more. Races include the Democratic and Republican primaries for president, Congress, Cook County State's Attorney, Illinois House seats, Illinois Senate seats, and more
Voters 65+ leading Chicago at the polls
As of 9 a.m., over 176,000 ballots have been cast in Chicago. This is over 10% citywide turnout so far with 1,697,498 registered voters in Chicago.
According to the Chicago Board of Elections, voters 65+ are driving election turnout.
Mayor Johnson votes on Election Day
Just an hour ago, Mayor Brandon Johnson cast his vote at his neighborhood polling place in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
The mayor will be watching the returns closely because as a mayoral candidate, and since taking office, he's been a strong supporter of the Bring Chicago Home referendum. This is a controversial tax referendum on the ballot in Chicago, asking whether the City Council should be allowed to increase the taxes on the sales of million-dollar properties to help fight homelessness.
You can learn more about the Bring Chicago Home tax referendum here.
Equipment issues reported at some local polling palaces
So far, morning polling places have submitted nearly 500 equipment issue complaints, but nearly half of the equipment issues have been resolved, according to data from the Board of Elections.
The issues that have not been resolved are minor printer issues.
Polls open for Illinois Election Day
Polling places across Illinois are officially open.
Polls close at 7 p.m. in the Chicago area. Anyone already in line when polls close will be allowed to vote.
Occasionally, due to voting equipment problems or other issues, some polling places are not able to open as scheduled at 6 a.m. If that prevents someone from voting at a polling place, election officials can ask a judge to order the polling location to stay open later than 7 p.m., to allow more time for voters who tried to vote in the morning to come back later to cast their ballots.
How to find your Illinois voting location
The Illinois Sate Board of Elections has a tool to find your polling place on its website. You'll need to enter your five-digit zip code, street number, and street name.
Crowded race for Illinois' 7th Congressional District
One of the big races to watch is Illinois' 7th Congressional District. Congressman Danny Davis, who holds the seat, is being challenged by several candidates saying the South and West sides need a fresh face and a fresh start to bring fresh dollars and ideas to struggling neighborhoods.
CBS 2 started by asking Davis about Americans' abysmal approval ratings of Congress today.
"I think it's a tough time to be a public official," he said.
Davis has been one for 45 years. If he wins re-election, he will have secured 30 years in the House of Representatives.
His 7th Congressional District is almost in the shape of a seven, with Westchester to the west, the Loop to the east, and Englewood to the south.
And from all directions, he has challengers.
Voters to decide on Bring Chicago Home tax referendum; what you need to know
Voters on Tuesday will get their say on a controversial tax referendum on the ballot in Chicago, asking whether the City Council should be allowed to increase the taxes on the sales of million-dollar properties to help fight homelessness.
Real estate and business groups spent weeks fighting to block the ballot question, claiming it is unconstitutional, but lost their court battle when the Illinois Supreme Court declined to take up a lower court ruling in favor of the referendum.
The Bring Chicago Home referendum is a signature initiative of Mayor Brandon Johnson and his progressive allies in their bid to increase funding for efforts to fight homelessness.
The measure asks voters to authorize the City Council to increase the real estate transfer tax on the sales of properties for $1 million or more in Chicago, while lowering the tax rate for less expensive properties:
Four candidates vying to replace Kim Foxx as Cook County State's Attorney
Kim Foxx is stepping down from her post as Cook County State's Attorney. Four people are running to replace her: one Republican, one Libertarian, and two Democrats.
The winner of the Democratic primary taking place a week from Tuesday is widely expected to win the seat come November.
The two Democrats vying to replace Kim Foxx atop the second-largest prosecutor's office in the country give the outgoing state's attorney vastly different grades.
U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia faces challenge from Ald. Raymond Lopez
One of the most closely watched contests in the Illinois primary election is the Democratic race in the state's 4th congressional district.
U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is the incumbent and is running for a fourth term. Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) is Garcia's only challenger.
Americans' approval ratings for the job being done by Congress is terrible. On that, Garcia and Lopez agree.
"This is a do-nothing Congress," Garcia said.
"I think you have to be willing to advocate for what matters most," Lopez said.
Will congressional candidate, Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin challenge ethics findings?
Melissa Conyears-Ervin is running for a new job as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
However, there are ongoing questions about her current role as the City of Chicago Treasurer.
Last year, two former employees of Conyears-Ervin's received a $100,000 settlement after being fired. They complained they were asked to run personal errands.
The Board Of Ethics continues to investigate the matter. A campaign spokesperson told CBS2: "At this point, any findings from the Board are preliminary, and the Treasurer has a right to address those findings through a confidential process. She is availing herself of that right."
Determination of what – if any -- fine she may have to pay is still being worked out.