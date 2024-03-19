See what was on the Illinois ballot for the 2024 primary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois voters head the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in this year's Democratic and Republican primary elections. Find out who and what are on the ballot, and see a sample ballot below.

While President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already clinched the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively, there are plenty of other races on the ballot for voters to decide.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here's what to know about who's on the ballot in Illinois as voters prepare to cast their ballots.

What's on the primary ballot across Illinois?

The top of the ballot in Illinois will be the race for president, but voters also will be casting ballots for candidates for Congress in their district.

Illinois ballots also will feature candidates for the Illinois State Senate, the Illinois State House, as well as local county offices, and judicial races. Some counties might also feature various ballot initiatives, possibly asking voters to approve tax increases, bond issues, or other questions regarding local government. Voters can find sample ballots through the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

Who's on the Illinois primary ballot?

While President Joe Biden already has secured enough delegates to win the Democratic nomination for president, voters can still choose between Biden and three challengers – Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, author Marianne Williamson, and entrepreneur Frank "Frankie" Lozada.

On the Republican side, while former President Donald Trump already is his party's nominee, he still technically faces four rivals who dropped out after making it onto the ballot in Illinois – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley.

Trump remains on the ballot in Illinois after a team that had sought to remove him ran out of legal options earlier this month, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states cannot bar him from running for a second term using a rarely invoked provision of the 14th Amendment for his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol

What else is on the Chicago primary ballot?

In addition to races for Congress and the Illinois General Assembly, Democratic voters in Cook County will be voting between two candidates vying to replace Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who is stepping down after two terms.

Clayton Harris III was an Assistant Cook County State's Attorney in the early 2000s. He was chief of staff to Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Now, he teaches policing at the University of Chicago. Harris has been endorsed by Cook County President Tony Preckwinkle and is considered the more progressive candidate. Eileen O'Neil Burke is also a former Assistant State's Attorney, a defense lawyer, a former circuit court judge, and now an appeals court judge. She is considered the more moderate candidate.

The winner of that Democratic primary is widely expected to win the seat come November, but will face off against Republican Bob Fioretti, a former Chicago alderman, and Libertarian Andrew Charles Kopinski, an attorney, accountant, and real estate broker.

Voters also will be casting ballots in races for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court, Cook County Commissioner, Cook County Board of Review, Ward Committeeperson, and judicial races.

Chicago voters also will be weighing in on the so-called Bring Chicago Home referendum, a bid to authorize the City Council to raise taxes on high-end property sales in the city to fund efforts to fight homelessness.

Critics who have been seeking to block votes from being counted on that ballot initiative have asked the Illinois Supreme Court to step in after an Illinois Appellate Court panel overturned a lower court ruling that the referendum was invalid. Unless the state's highest court sides with the real estate groups who oppose the measure, votes on the Bring Chicago Home referendum will be counted.

Sample ballots for Chicago voters