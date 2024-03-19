Jesus "Chuy" Garcia survives primary challenge from Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez, AP projects

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia defeated a Democratic primary challenge from Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) in the race to represent the 4th Congressional District in Tuesday's election, the Associated Press projected.

Garcia is the incumbent representative in Illinois' 4th Congressional District that borders Burbank and Midway Airport to the south, Halsted Street to the east, Oak Brook to the west, and just shy of O'Hare International Airport into Franklin Park to the north. Garcia was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Lopez was considered a more moderate Democrat. He helped lead the failed effort to end Chicago's sanctuary city status and has served on the City Council since 2015.

Tuesday started with a dramatic accusation from Garcia's camp alleging that Lopez's campaign brought food, coffee, and even cash to election judges. Lopez called the accusations a smear campaign and said he provided coffee, doughnuts, and money for lunch to judges because they were working long days and the Board of Elections did not have the budget to feed them.

Garcia's campaign said the Board of Elections was investigating the matter. Max Bever, a spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Elections, said it's common for food and drinks to be brought to judges because the board doesn't provide them with lunch or beverages. He did not comment on the specific allegation of cash being distributed and said the board is not an investigative body.

When asked about the allegation, the Board of Elections referred CBS 2 to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, which declined to comment.

The candidates' stances varied on everything from how to handle migrants to how to handle the Israel/Hamas war. Garcia is calling for a cease-fire. Lopez is calling for the full support of Israel.

The two agreed that the biggest threat to democracy comes from inside our borders. But while Lopez says both parties' extremism and misinformation campaigns are at fault, Garcia points to one party. They largely agreed on supporting Ukraine and chipping away at the $1.7 trillion deficit, though they have different approaches on how to do it.