Harris and O'Neill Burke face off in race to replace Kim Foxx as Cook County State's Attorney While the presidential nominations are all set, there is still a lot on the line in the 2024 primary elections in Illinois. One of the more prominent races is the contest for the Democratic nomination in the race for Cook County State's Attorney, where the more progressive candidate, Clayton Harris III, is running on a platform of furthering much of Foxx's work while the more moderate candidate, Eileen O'Neill Burke, is saying it's time for change.