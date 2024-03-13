How to vote in Illinois for the 2024 primary today

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Tuesday, March 19, Illinois voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in this year's presidential primary election.

Candidates for federal, state and local offices will be on the ballot. But you don't actually have to wait until Election Day to vote.

Am I registered to vote in Illinois?

First, it might help to check and see if you're registered to vote in Illinois.

You can look up your registration status on the Illinois Secretary of State's website. You'll need to enter your name, birth date and five-digit zip code to see your registration status.

For those who aren't registered, while the state's online registration period has closed, they can still register or update their existing registration using "Grace Period Registration" through Election Day. An eligible resident can register and then vote at their local election authority's office (usually their county clerk's office) or a polling location designated for Grace Period Registration.

How to vote early in Illinois

Registered voters can vote early and in person at an early voting location. Any qualified voter can vote prior to Election Day at any site established for early voting by their local election authority.

Early voting locations and hours are generally designated and published before the election. There are usually fewer early voting locations operating than polling places open on Election Day. Early voting typically takes place at sites like a municipal clerk's office, a township clerk's office, a road district clerk's office, or a county or local public agency office, among other types of locations.

Check with your local election authority to find a list of early voting sites near you.

How to vote by mail in Illinois

Voting by mail is also an option for Illinois residents for any reason. Registered voters can apply to receive a mail-in ballot with their local election authority. They'll have up until five days before March 19, Election Day, to apply to receive their mail-in ballot.

After they receive the ballot, they should fill it out and deliver it to their local election authority in person, leave it at a secure drop box in many jurisdictions, or mail the ballot back to their election authority on or before Election Day.

Someone else can deliver a voted mail-in ballot to an election authority, but the voter and person delivering it must fill out an affidavit on the ballot envelope acknowledging their third-party delivery.

For more information on voting by mail, the Illinois State Board of Elections has a useful Frequently Asked Questions pamphlet on its website.

How to vote in person on Election Day

For many, voting on Election Day is something of a tradition, and it's certainly a choice for the upcoming primary election.

Those wanting to vote in person on Election Day should look up their polling place beforehand so they know where to go when the day comes.

While it might be easier to make sure you're registered to vote before Election Day, it is possible to register and vote on Election Day at your polling place. You'll need to bring two forms of identification, one with your address.