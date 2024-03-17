How to register to vote in Illinois for today's 2024 primary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Election Day for the 2024 primaries in Illinois is coming on Tuesday. Democratic and Republican candidates for president will be at the top of the ballot, with voters also choosing candidates for Cook County State's Attorney, Congress, and more. Did you register to vote? Here's what to know about voter registration in Illinois, and how to make sure you can cast your ballot in 2024.

Voter registration deadlines in Illinois

Illinois is one of 21 states with same-day voter registration, including on Election Day, which means if you're not registered yet, don't worry, you can register to vote when you go to the polls. While traditional voter registration by mail or online closes 28 days before the election, Grace Period registration extends the registration period through Election Day in person at early voting locations and Election Day polling places.

Are you already registered to vote?

If you're not sure if you're registered yet, you can check on the Illinos State Board of Election's website. You'll need to enter your first and last name, birthdate, and five-digit zip code.

How to register online to vote in Illinois

Online voter registration for the primary election has closed, but you can still register in person at any early voting site in Illinois, or at any polling place on Election Day. You can find early voting sites and Election Day polling places on the ISBE website.

What do I need to register to vote at an Illinois polling place?

You need to be a U.S. citizen, be at least 17 years old on or before the date of the primary and turn 18 on or before the general election on Nov. 5, and have lived in your election precinct at least 30 days before Election Day. You also may not claim the right to vote anywhere else. Anyone still serving a prison sentence for a criminal conviction is not eligible to vote.

If you're renewing your driver's license or state ID card (or getting a new one) before Election Day, you can register to vote at the same time.

If you plan to register on the same day you go to the polls, you'll need to show two forms of ID, including one that lists your current address.