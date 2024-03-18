Crowded race for Illinois' 7th Congressional District

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tuesday is Election Day in Illinois. One of the big races to watch is Illinois' 7th Congressional District. Congressman Danny Davis, who holds the seat, is being challenged by several candidates saying the South and West sides need a fresh face and a fresh start to bring fresh dollars and ideas to struggling neighborhoods.

CBS 2 started by asking Davis about Americans' abysmal approval ratings of Congress today.

"I think it's a tough time to be a public official," he said.

Davis has been one for 45 years. If he wins re-election, he will have secured 30 years in the House of Representatives.

His 7th Congressional District is almost in the shape of a seven, with Westchester to the west, the Loop to the east, and Englewood to the south.

And from all directions, he has challengers. Chief among them is activist Kina Collins, who came within six points of unseating Davis in the last election.

She said she does not believe the race is about age.

"This is about the inaction in the district," she said.

City of Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin is another challenger.

"We are not feeling the resources on the West and South sides of Chicago," she said. "That's what I want to change."

They say change is overdue as the South and West sides suffer.

Davis believes his record is a winning one, and his seniority is an asset.

"I am a very effective leader and politician," he said. "It has nothing to do with how fast I can run."

"Ask the residents on the South and West sides of Chicago what have we received from that seniority," Conyears-Ervin said.

"Issues like public safety, for example," said Collins. Illinois 7 holds 26% of all gun violence in the State of Illinois. Not only am I a survivor and a public policy expert in that field, I was tapped by the Biden/Harris administration to serve on their transition team and advise their senior policy members on common sense gun safety law."

"The people know me. They trust me," said Davis. "They know that I have led well. They know that I've never experienced a scandal."

Conyears-Ervin can't make that claim. Last year, the city's board of ethics voted that she violated ethics rules regarding her fiduciary duty and unauthorized use of city property. It stems from a $100,000 settlement the city came to with two former employees of Conyears-Ervin in the treasurer's office, claiming she made employees plan her daughter's birthday party and run errands.

"The complaints from four years ago, not only do they misrepresent the office of the city treasurer, they certainly misrepresent me," she said.

When we pressed her recently on whether she would challenge the findings, she would not answer after repeated efforts.

Conyears-Ervin: As I mentioned to you, if you need some more information, we will provide it because I've answered this.

Chris Tye: Well, but you're the candidate. You're sitting right in front of me. Can't you give me that answer?

Conyears-Ervin: I've already answered it.

"I'm stunned that she's in this race," said Collins. "She should step down as our city treasurer.

"Your interests should be that of the public, not of the self," said Davis.

The treasurer's campaign later said she is challenging the findings. She said the investigation does not change who she is and what she would bring to the job.

"Change cannot wait," she said. "So I truly believe that it's the timing, the urgency, that we cannot wait for change. Washington is not working. And it certainly is not working for working families."

Collins has never held elected office but said that should not mean she does not have sufficient background and experience.

"I will push back on that," she said. "I have written statewide policy reaching across the aisle in the Illinois General Assembly when I co-authored Illinois Council on Women and Girls Act, which talked about protecting reproductive healthcare, closing the pay wage equity gap."

"I don't think many are listening to those I call the great pretenders," Davis said, referring to Collins and Conyears-Ervin. "Those who pretend that they have done things that you can't find any record of them having done them."

With just days left, the candidates shared their final messages to voters.

"As the only working mother and financial expert in this race, I've lived here my entire life," said Conyears-Ervin. "I know what our young people are experiencing, and I relate to them. This is why I say change cannot wait."

"Public safety is the No. 1 issue, whether we're talking about Westchester, Illinois, or West Englewood, which all lie within our district. People want the ability to walk their communities."

"I operate with my mind," said Davis. "And that's what I think it takes to help shape the world: people with wisdom, knowledge, and understanding."

Two other candidates are running on the Democratic side--Nikhil Bhatia, a teacher and principal, and Kouri Marshall, who worked for Gov. JB Pritzker. Republican Chad Koppie is running unopposed.

