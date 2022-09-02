Family releases balloons, demands justice for Devin 'Boom' McGregor, boy killed in Rogers Park shooting

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Family and friends on Friday honored the 5-year-old boy who was struck in drive-by shooting in Rogers Park this past weekend.

The boy, Devin McGregor, died Friday morning – four days after the ambush. Police said he was not the intended target.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Devin's family gathered in Evanston Friday – calling for justice and answers.

At Dodge Avenue and Church Street in Evanston on Friday, family released blue balloons for Devin – whom they also called "Boom." His family began calling him "Boom" when he was just a little baby.

"We as the family – we can't get him back," said Devin's grandfather, Tervalon Sargent. "His mother can't get him back."

"This is the father that's grieving. This is the mother that's grieving. This is the grandmother that's grieving, and the grandfather," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

The 5-year-old was known as a bright light. He was just starting kindergarten at Willard Elementary School in Evanston.

Devin McGregor

Devin and his 25-year-old father were both shot just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street – just north of Howard Street and the Howard Red Line terminal.

The child's grandfather told CBS 2 his mother had just taken him to see his father. They had just put him safely in the back seat of his mother's car, and he was saying goodbye to his father, when someone in a black Hyundai drove alongside the victims' vehicle.

Someone inside that black Hyundai then started shooting.

Devin was shot in the head and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition. His father was struck in the shoulder and hand.

Devin's grandmother said he lost his fight in a post on a GoFundMe page raising money for medical care.

"After being in the PICU of Luries Chicago Hospital since Sunday, Devin has lost his fight," The grandmother stated in a post. "We are deeply saddened and don't have the words to express our grief."

Earlier this week, Devin's grandfather talked about the life his grandson had yet to live.

"A baby. Kindergarten! Kindergarten! Not even first grade. Kindergarten. You know how excited these kids be to go to kindergarten?" Sargent said.



On Friday morning in Rogers Park, neighbors handed out flyers begging anyone who knows anything about Devin's shooter to come forward.

"We can't live in this community and not know who shot who," said Kelvin Johnson, director of Good News Partners, "and we need them to come forward and save our kids."

Chicago Police had a person in custody, but that person has since been released. Police say they have leads, but late Friday, no one was in custody.