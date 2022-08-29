5-year-old critically injured in Rogers Park shooting; 25-year-old also shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old is in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the child and a 25-year-old man were both shot when they were traveling in a vehicle in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m. Someone in a black Hyundai drove alongside the victims' vehicle, and seone inside started shooting.

The 25-year-old was shot in the left hand and shoulder and drove himself to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

The 5-year-old, who police originally believed to be 6, was shot in the head. He was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.