5-year-old shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park has died

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 5-year-old who was shot in the head while sitting in his mother's car, on Sunday, has died.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the child, identified as Devin McGregor and a 25-year-old man were both shot when they were traveling in a vehicle in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m.

The child's grandfather told CBS 2 his mother had just taken him to see his father. They had just put him safely in the back seat when someone in a black Hyundai drove alongside the victims' vehicle, and someone inside started shooting.

The McGregor was shot in the head and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

McGregor's grandmother said he lost his fight in a post on a GoFundMe page raising money for medical care.

"After being in the PICU of Luries Chicago Hospital since Sunday, Devin has lost his fight," The grandmother stated in a post. "We are deeply saddened and don't have the words to express our grief."

The little boy's grandfather said the hours following the shooting are a blur.

"A baby. Kindergarten! Kindergarten! Not even first grade. Kindergarten. You know how excited these kids need to go to kindergarten? And now he has to go through this," his grandfather said.

Chicago police do not have anyone in custody.