WBZ Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff visited Lake View Elementary School in Worcester and Greenhalge Elementary School in Lowell.

WBZ Next Weather School Field Trips: Schools in Worcester and Lowell WBZ Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff visited Lake View Elementary School in Worcester and Greenhalge Elementary School in Lowell.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On