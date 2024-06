WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff visited with the Kindergarten to 4th graders at Ashby Elementary school.

WBZ Next Weather School Field Trips: Ashby Elementary School WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff visited with the Kindergarten to 4th graders at Ashby Elementary school.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On