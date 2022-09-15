Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For September 15, 2022

Governor Baker says the state may set up shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod for migrants; Westfield woman arrested in bomb threat at Boston Children's Hospital; Uber to add 50,000 Teslas to its platform by the end of 2023; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.