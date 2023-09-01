Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For September 1, 2023

Federal judge denies Air National Guardsman's request to get out of jail; Mosquitoes with EEE found in Douglas, Southbridge; Stoneham firefighters traveling in Ireland help put out truck fire; Latest forecast.
