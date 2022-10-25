Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For October 25, 2022

Raynham Police: missing teenager may have traveled 100 miles from home; Temporary bike lane on Mass Ave Bridge will become permanent in November; Boston second most expensive city in America for renters; Latest forecast.
