WBZ Evening News Update For November 3, 2022

Tufts Medical Center doctor charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child; Two students and two staff members hospitalized after chemical incident in Brookline; New poll shows Maura Healey, Maggie Hassan with leads ahead of Election Day.
