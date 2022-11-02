Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For November 2, 2022

State Police: Victim in Lady of the Dunes case was married when she was killed; Prosecutor: suspect targeted "vulnerable" people near Merrimack College; World War II memorial dedicated at Patriot Place; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.