WBZ Evening News Update For November 16, 2022

Haverhill High School football season ended because of a hazing incident; Ayer man is facing charges in crash that killed a teenager; Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and David Ortiz sued over the collapse of FTX; Latest forecast.
