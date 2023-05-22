Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For May 22, 2023

Swatting call to blame for an active shooter scare at St. John's prep in Danvers; Rick Hoyt has died at the age of 61; Man making fireworks inside Kingston home is seriously injured in explosion; Latest forecast.
