Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For March 6, 2023

Multiple students treated after taking edibles at Tobin School in Roxbury; Mediator requested to help with contract negotiations for teachers in Quincy; Boston Public Works crews repair potholes in Brighton, Dorchester and Mattapan; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.