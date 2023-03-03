Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update for March 3

MBTA blames corrosion for ceiling tile collapse at Harvard Square; First Secretary of Executive Office of Veterans' Services sworn in; Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi expected to play for Bruins on Saturday; Latest forecast.
