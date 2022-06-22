Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For June 22, 2022

Man dies after being pulled from a Gloucester quarry unresponsive; Health officials believe bird flu is behind spike in dead birds along coastline; Ballot question about additional millionaire tax approved by Supreme Judicial Court; Latest forecast.
