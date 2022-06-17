Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For June 16, 2022

Former Salem gym teacher facing new charges of sexually assaulting students; Gillette Stadium chosen as one of the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup; Hundreds of flights delayed or cancelled at Boston Logan Airport; Latest forecast.
