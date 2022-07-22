Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For July 22

Defense in Victor Pena trial rests without calling a single witness; 9-year-old girl killed at Sebago Lake Campground when a tree fell on her car; State will provide grants to help add child care centers to Lynn & Springfield; Latest forecast.
