Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For July 15, 2022

One hundred people displaced after a partial roof collapse in a Worcester apartment building; Fire collapses the porches on a triple decker home in Dorchester; First shark of the season tagged off the coast of the Cape; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.