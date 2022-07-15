Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For July 14, 2022

Revere Mayor files for damaged high rise building to enter receivership; Sewage spilled into Blackstone River after heavy rains, residents warned; Flyers for "pro-white" group left in Danvers neighborhood; Latest forecast.
