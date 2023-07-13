Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For July 13, 2023

Boy dies after Mattapan shooting; City Councilor Kendra Lara speeding at time of Jamaica Plain crash, police report says; Ted Williams Tunnel closed twice for organ transplant deliveries; Latest forecast.
