WBZ Evening News Update For January 24

MBTA Police investigate a stabbing on the Orange Line in Back Bay; No evidence found during water search for missing Brookfield woman; Norwell native Jennifer Coolidge named Hasty Pudding Club's Woman of the Year; Latest forecast.
