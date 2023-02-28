Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For February 28

Teen killed when moped collided with a dump truck in Dedham; MBTA investigating cause of power issues halting morning commute; Northampton to use $20,000 in COVID relief funds on Ninja Turtles manhole covers; Latest forecast.
