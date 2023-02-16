Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For February 16

Brockton Hospital in-patient unit will be closed for approximately three months; Plans underway to build a permanent memorial to Christa McAuliffe in NH; Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will become the head of the NHLPA; Latest forecast.
