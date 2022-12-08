Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For December 8, 2022

I-Team sources: fentanyl found in an empty classroom in Revere High; Gaming Commission approves first sports betting license for Encore; Logan Airport workers launch strike in support of better working conditions; Latest forecast.
