Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For December 6, 2022

Security Breach: Man found inside the Murphy School in Dorchester; Plymouth North High students survive truck crash off a bridge; Puppy found sick and abandoned in Boston is healing and out of the hospital; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.