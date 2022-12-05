Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For December 5, 2022

I-Team sources: Police have video showing shooting of 2 men in Dorchester; Man suspected of killing Marshfield couple will not fight extradition from Florida; Ribbon cutting for new commuter rail station in Freetown; Latest forecast.
