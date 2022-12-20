Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For December 20, 2022

NTSB: Deadly Falmouth plane crash may have been caused by sunlight; Company that provides Worcester school buses sued over idling; Trooper and K9 are recovering out of the hospital following crash in Hopkinton; Latest forecast.
