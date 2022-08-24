Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For August 24, 2022

Four-year-old boy who fell from a 4th floor window in Dorchester has died; Investigation underway after four people found dead in murder-suicide in Lynn; MBTA adding extra coaches to 4 heavily used Commuter Rail routes; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.