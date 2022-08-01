Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For August 1, 2022

State lawmakers reach agreement on legalizing sports betting; Victor Pena sentenced to at least 29 years in prison in Boston kidnapping case; Buses to replace some Red Line trains this week for safety upgrades; Latest forecast.
