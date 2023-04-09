Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update for April 8

Seven people jumped from a burning home in Brockton; Dog walker discovers dead body in Cohasset; Falmouth police search for bank robber; Bobba Fet cosplayer causes confusion at Back Bay station; Chilly start to Easter Sunday
