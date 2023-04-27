Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For April 27, 2023

Judge deciding whether to release Pentagon leak suspect; ATF looking for help while investigating bombs left in Weare, New Hampshire; State officials considering ways to ease the pain during the Sumner Tunnel shutdown; Latest forecast.
