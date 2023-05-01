Watch CBS News

WBZ Afternoon News Update for May 1

Four students hospitalized after two West Newbury schools were evacuated over strange odor; Hopkinton Deputy Police indicted on child rape charges; Taunton man charged for assaulting and kidnapping woman in cemetery; A rainy week ahead
