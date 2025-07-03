Waltham-based company calling for MassDOT to reverse service plaza deal In a battle over the service plazas on the Mass Pike, the CEO of Global Partners, Eric Slifka calling on the Attorney General to investigate the deal between Applegreen and MassDOT. The contract was awarded to Applegreen and spans a 35-year period. Global Partners claims its bid was nearly one billion dollars more than Applegreen's and believes the state is leaving money on the table. In this video, the heads of both companies (Eric Slifka - Global Partners and Bob Etchingham - Applegreen) weigh in on the issues. Statement from MassDOT on the service plaza decision. "This is an exciting moment for Massachusetts. These new service plazas will provide modernized facilities and expanded concession and retail options for the people of Massachusetts and our many visitors. MassDOT was pleased to receive strong interest in this opportunity from several highly qualified companies, and we are grateful to everyone who submitted a bid. After a thorough process, the MassDOT board authorized us to award the contract to Applegreen, which has the best experience, will start faster and finish faster, and which had the only plan to transform all 18 plazas to better serve customers for the next 35 years." -Transportation Secretary & CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt