The ReMix - What to wear for Fall fashion, Children's books explain medical topics, A colonial coin On this week's The ReMix, Breana Pitts talks to personal stylist Amanda Vargus about the best in fall fashion this season. And how to transition from summer to fall. Two doctors (Dr. Brandon Pham and Dr. Betty Nguyen) also double as authors of chlidren's books that focus on educating children about the medical field at an early age. A colonial threepence coin from New England will go up for auction and could fetch a million dollars. Transformers One premieres in theaters. What star Scarlett Johansson is saying about her role in this mega franchise. The author of "Nana Nana" Nate Bertone discusses his book and the need to education young people about the devastating effects of Alzheimer's disease. Fall Fashion 00:00:00 - 00:04:30 Medical Books for Children 00:04:31 - 00:11:23 Colonial Coin 00:11:24 - 00:13:58 Transformers One 00:13:59 - 00:15:29 Nana Nana Book 00:15:30 - 00:18:57