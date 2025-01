The ReMix - Valentine's Day woodworking, mocktails for Dry January On this week's The ReMix, Woodcraft store in Walpole helps us create a wine rack for Valentine's Day and offers up other projects to tackle. Tom Schlesinger - Guidelli has some mocktails recipes to help get you through Dry January. Get Righttt Fitness puts meteorologist Jason Mikell to the test with a new year workout. And the lineup for this year's Boston Calling Music Festival.