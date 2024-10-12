The ReMix - Singer Hazlett, 40 years of the Elephant Show, Every Body Belongs Fashion Show In this week's The ReMix, we sit down with Australian born singer Hazlett about his rise to fame, current US tour and his musical influences. We also get an in studio performance of his hit song Blame The Moon. Also, the creators of the 80's and 90's show, The Elephant Show come to The ReMix to look back on their success and offer new ways for fans to connect the show with their own children. And Jason Mikell talks to the organizers of the Every Body Belongs Fashion Show happening October 15th in Boston. Hazlett Interview 00:00:00 - 00:04:48 The Elephant Show 00:04:49 - 00:10:38 Hazlett - Blame The Moon 00:10:39 - 00:14:28 Every Body Belongs 00:14:29 - 00:19:00