The ReMix - Polly Pocket House, Fall Movie Preview, Tales of the TMNT and Gary Oldman Anna Meiler hosts the ReMix. A mix of lifestyle, entertainment and community stories. In today's episode we take you to an Air BNB rental in Littleton that's a 90's toy icon, Polly Pocket. The actors from Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the new series from Paramount Plus, discuss the show and what fans can expect from the 12 episodes. Alex Shebar from the Alamo Drafthouse Boston talks about the impact of Deadpool and Wolverine and Inside Out 2 on the movie theater experience. Plus, what other films can we look forward to this Fall. Gary Oldman talks about the fourth season of his Apple Plus series Slow Horses. And chef Eric LeBlanc from Burton's Grill and Bar shows off his recipe for Golden Tilefish Chop.