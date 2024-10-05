The ReMix - Jason Segel, The Collect Pond, Simone Biles, Sarah Wroblewski and Declan In this week's The ReMix, we sit down with the Boston-based band The Collect Pond to talk about their new album Lightbreaker. Actor Jason Segel discusses his season two of Shrinking and his legacy of characters from TV to Film. Mummies Night Out in Boston from Boston Moms helps mothers have some Halloween fun for themselves. Simone Biles talks about performing in the Olympics versus in front of smaller crowds like the ones at the TD Garden. And meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski gives WBZ audiences an update on her son Declan's battle with cancer and stepping away from forecasting for now. The Collect Pond 00:00:00 - 00:07:11 Jason Segel 00:07:12 - 00:10:09 Mummies Night Out 00:10:10 - 00:16:33 Simone Biles 00:16:34 - 00:17:55 Sarah and Declan 00:17:57 - 00:21:43