The ReMix - How to make a savory Dutch baby, Hot toys for Christmas 2024 In this week's The ReMix, we look at the hottest toys to put under the tree and for Hanukkah this season. Then we meet up with Shark Tank's Daymond John to talk entrepreneurship in Boston. Later, chef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth shows us the recipe on to make a savory dutch baby. That recipe is listed below. The shimmer pop band Moody Joody sits down for a chat with CBS News Boston producer Felicity Otterbein to talk about their new album Dream Girl. And the Chamber of Mothers discuss how their organization can help mother's in need of community. 00:00:00 - 00:06:23 Hottest Toys Christmas 2024 00:06:24 - 00:07:23 Daymond John 00:07:24 - 00:15:23 Dutch Baby Recipe 00:15:24 - 00:20:06 Moody Joody 00:20:07 - 00:25:50 Chamber of Mothers Savory Dutch Baby Recipe: Savory Dutch Baby Recipe courtesy of: Chef Erin Miller, Urban Hearth ½ cup all-purpose flour 1 tbsp dark rye flour ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 3 large eggs, at room temperature ½ cup whole milk 1 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoons minced chives, parsley or tarragon 4 tablespoons unsalted butter ¼ cup grated pecorino or gruyere cheese Flaky sea salt, for garnish Step 1 Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs and milk. Whisk wet ingredients into dry until just combined. Stir in thyme and the other herbs. Step 2 Melt the butter in a heavy 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Let it cook until it smells nutty and browns, about 5 to 7 minutes, then swirl skillet so that butter coats bottom of pan. Step 3 Pour batter into pan and scatter cheese and flaky salt over the top. Transfer immediately to preheated oven and bake until puffed and golden, about 16 minutes.